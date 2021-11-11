Our veterans

Veterans Day wasn’t always known by that name. The federal holiday was originally Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I. The temporary peace reached between Germany and the Allied Nations on “the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month” brought an end to the most destructive war the world had seen.

At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954. There were more wars to follow this “war to end all wars,” but the significance of the day has never been forgotten. Nov. 11 still represents the gratitude of a nation, marked by “thanksgiving and prayer” to those who serve their country in the Armed Forces.

It is the service of these soldiers, sailors, marines, pilots, nurses and other military personnel that we reflect on today, through their stories.

—Mark Melhorn, Section Editor