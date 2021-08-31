OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

What to watch: The Villagers lost two to graduation, including No. 1 singles, but have a lot of talent. Sophomore Jackie Carey and senior Jess Haddad are going for the first singles spot. Ava Valecce or Annalise Visalli could third singles. Jenna D'Orio and Bella Martinez could be a doubles team. Others include Hannah Hargrave, Amani Malickel and senior Julie Andaloro, who returned to the team after playing as a freshman and sophomore.