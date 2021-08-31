OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Coach: Elise Krogman
2020 record: 9-4
What to watch: The Villagers lost two to graduation, including No. 1 singles, but have a lot of talent. Sophomore Jackie Carey and senior Jess Haddad are going for the first singles spot. Ava Valecce or Annalise Visalli could third singles. Jenna D'Orio and Bella Martinez could be a doubles team. Others include Hannah Hargrave, Amani Malickel and senior Julie Andaloro, who returned to the team after playing as a freshman and sophomore.
"The team is pretty deep, talent wise," Krogman said. "I think we should have a pretty good season, and hopefully we'll make a run in states."
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba