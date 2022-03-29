 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Coach: Jen Valore (fifth season, 24-42)

2021 record: 8-9 (3-6)

LOCKHART

Outlook: Senior attacker and midfielder Fiona Lockhart is one of the key returners for the Villagers. Last season, she scored 45 goals, tied for the most on the team, and added 50 draw controls. The Villagers advanced to the state Non-Public B quarterfinals. Senior goalie Lindsay Serafine (151 saves in 2021), Mina Lockhart (42 goals as a freshman) and senior attack Anissa Serafine  (19 goals, 7 assists) also return for the Villagers, as does Rylie Gemberling, who scored 14 goals as a freshman. 

The Villagers lost Adrianna Dodge, last year's leader in goals, assists and points, to graduation, but Valore said the "defensive unit is strengthened with the return key defenders, along with the addition of talented newcomers on the defensive end, which will be anchored by senior goalie and 2021 CAL All-Star Lindsey Serafine."

