OUR LADY OF MERCY ACADEMY

Outlook: Senior attacker and midfielder Fiona Lockhart is one of the key returners for the Villagers. Last season, she scored 45 goals, tied for the most on the team, and added 50 draw controls. The Villagers advanced to the state Non-Public B quarterfinals. Senior goalie Lindsay Serafine (151 saves in 2021), Mina Lockhart (42 goals as a freshman) and senior attack Anissa Serafine (19 goals, 7 assists) also return for the Villagers, as does Rylie Gemberling, who scored 14 goals as a freshman.