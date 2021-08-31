Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Coach: Awwal Ayinde (first season)
2020 record: 8-5
Group: S.J. Non-Public A
What to watch: OLMA returns a talented roster, including seniors Olivia Fiocchi (attacker), Gianna Patitucci (defender) and sophomore striker Sophia Curcuru. Junior Drew Coyle and sophomore Isabella Infranco will anchor the defense. Those five players are all leaders. With that experience and a good mix of new players, the Villagers are built to be fast and competitive.
"I predict that OLMA will have a winning season and will be competing for first place," assistant coach Victor Simonin said.
