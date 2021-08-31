Our Lady of Mercy Academy

What to watch: OLMA features only three seniors, so the team is very young, including five sophomores on the roster. But that sophomore group, which includes Madison Palek and Annalise Kuppel, can be dangerous, Patterson said. Senior captains Alice Cawley (outside hitter), Ava Barrasso (setter) and Ivy Jeap (libero) are all reliable players who are expected to be very important for the Villagers, who are very close-knit, which helps in the team's success, Patterson said.