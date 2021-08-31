 Skip to main content
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Coach: Kate Peterson (third season)

2020 record: 11-6

Group: S.J. Non-Public A

What to watch: OLMA features only three seniors, so the team is very young, including five sophomores on the roster. But that sophomore group, which includes Madison Palek and Annalise Kuppel, can be dangerous, Patterson said. Senior captains Alice Cawley (outside hitter), Ava Barrasso (setter) and Ivy Jeap (libero) are all reliable players who are expected to be very important for the Villagers, who are very close-knit, which helps in the team's success, Patterson said. 

"As I mentioned earlier, the future for OLMA’s volleyball program is extremely bright," Patterson said. "My team is always excited to learn, grow and practice in a positive and encouraging manner."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

