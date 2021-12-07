 Skip to main content
OUR LADY OF MERCEY ACADEMY
OUR LADY OF MERCEY ACADEMY

Coach: Tori DeLusant (first season)

2021 record: 9-4

What to watch: DeLusant takes over after older sister Noelle DeLusant, The Press Coach of the Year last winter, left to pursue a masters degree at Rutgers Law School. Tori was an OLMA assistant last winter.

The Villagers return nearly all of last winter’s top scorers, including Nikki Carpenter, Carley Volkman, Isabella Rossi, Isabela Valle, Sarah Kern, Lana Davidson and Eliza McDonough. Addison LaGamba, Rose Mahon, Melissa Meyer and Julie Andoloro will add points. OLMA has some good freshmen, including Scarlett McGlinchey, Reece Hetzer, Lauren Triesta, Caetlin Hariegel and Aaliyah Burd.

Tori DeLusant swam four years for Oakcrest and then three years for Cabrini University.

“It’s a larger team with a lot of talent,” Tori DeLusant said. “Noelle revamped the program, and I have big shoes to fill. They are working hard and I feel confident about the season. I would not be surprised if a lot of school records are broken.

