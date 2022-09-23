OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

Bergen Tech 14, Hopatcong 7
Brearley 26, Jonathan Dayton 0
Cinnaminson 27, Delran 23
Hopewell Valley Central 6, Northern Burlington 0
Jackson Liberty 18, Manchester 14
Johnson 14, Roselle 6
Kinnelon 28, North Warren 7
Lakeland 14, West Milford 6
Middletown South 24, Wall 6
Park Ridge 34, Hawthorne 0
Phillipsburg 34, Hillsborough 0
Ramsey 42, Ridgefield Park 20
Red Bank Catholic 14, Donovan Catholic 7
Ridgewood 12, Passaic Tech 7
River Dell 42, Demarest 20
Secaucus 14, Manchester Regional 0
Voorhees 41, Bound Brook 6
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo