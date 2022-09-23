 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

Bergen Tech 14, Hopatcong 7

Brearley 26, Jonathan Dayton 0

Cinnaminson 27, Delran 23

Hopewell Valley Central 6, Northern Burlington 0

Jackson Liberty 18, Manchester 14

Johnson 14, Roselle 6

Kinnelon 28, North Warren 7

Lakeland 14, West Milford 6

Middletown South 24, Wall 6

Park Ridge 34, Hawthorne 0

Phillipsburg 34, Hillsborough 0

Ramsey 42, Ridgefield Park 20

Red Bank Catholic 14, Donovan Catholic 7

Ridgewood 12, Passaic Tech 7

River Dell 42, Demarest 20

Secaucus 14, Manchester Regional 0

Voorhees 41, Bound Brook 6

