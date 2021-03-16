Osun Osunniyi

St. Bonaventure (16-4) won the Atlantic 10 championship. Osunniyi is averaging 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. He was Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and the Atlantic 10 Championship Most Outstanding Player. As a Mainland senior in 2016-17, Osunniyi led the Mustangs to a 22-6 record and the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title. He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. Osunniyi also shot 71 percent from the field.