Osun Osunniyi
St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi celebrates with the trophy after beating VCU in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. St. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

St. Bonaventure

6-10 Jr. F

2017 Mainland Regional graduate

Game: St. Bonaventure (9) vs. LSU (8)

Time/Day: 1:45 p.m. Saturday

Network: TNT

St. Bonaventure (16-4) won the Atlantic 10 championship. Osunniyi is averaging 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. He was Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and the Atlantic 10 Championship Most Outstanding Player. As a Mainland senior in 2016-17, Osunniyi led the Mustangs to a 22-6 record and the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title. He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. Osunniyi also shot 71 percent from the field.

Related to this story

