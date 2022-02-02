 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oshi Modern Kitchen at Harrah’s Resort
Oshi Modern Kitchen at Harrah's Resort

Oshi Modern KItchen

Oshi Modern Kitchen

Ginger Scallion Chili Crunch Wings with Japanese White BBQ Sauce

Oshi Modern Asian Kitchen imparts an Eastern flavor profile with ingredients such as ginger, sesame seeds and Chinese chili oil kicking up their crunchy and delicious wings. Paired with a mysteriously tasty Japanese BBQ sauce, this wing will be one to watch at Wing Wars V.

