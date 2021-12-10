 Skip to main content
Ori Levy-Smith
Ocean City

Ocean City H.S. boys soccer player Ori Levy-Smith

The senior is one of the top defenders in the CAL, leading a defense that recorded seven shutouts. Opponents would always try to avoid his side of the field. He added five goals and five assists.

