Orange Loop developers excited for the future, Kennedy and Van Drew to debate Thursday and more

Orange Loop developers say best is yet to come in Atlantic City neighborhood: Named after the color of St. James Place, New York Avenue and Tennessee Avenue on a traditional Monopoly board, the area has become one of Atlantic City’s go-to destinations, particularly throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, when it proved to be a viable alternative for locals and visitors alike while the city’s casinos were closed.
Van Drew, Kennedy to debate as vote begins: Kennedy and Van Drew will be together at 8 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, with moderator John Froonjian of Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and questioners from the state’s public television station NJTV.
Voter challenges roil West Wildwood: John Banning, part of a three-person slate challenging the incumbent governing body this year, saw his voter registration challenged over a question of residency. He said he has lived and voted in the borough for years, and was on the ballot last year in a close race to fill an unexpired term.
Brianna Gazzara lifts Hammonton to 2-1 win over EHT: Gazzara scored with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in regulation to lead the Blue Devils to a 2-1 victory over EHT in a CAL North Region game.
No city-run trick-or-treating in Northfield this Halloween, officials say: Although families may decide to engage in traditional trick-or-treating, city officials will not endorse or participate, according to a letter posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Contact: 609-272-7286
Twitter @ACPress_LC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!