Opportunities abound for woman seeking to volunteer

DEAR ABBY: I’m writing in response to your answer to “Broke But Available” (March 23), the retired woman seeking ecological volunteer opportunities. I loved your reply and your suggestion to volunteer by providing education at a community center.

I truly hope “BBA” will take you up on your suggestion by sharing something she cares about with others. — FORMER TEACHER IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR FORMER TEACHER: Thank you for your comments. I heard from volunteer experts across the country responding to that letter and offering excellent suggestions. Read on:

DEAR ABBY: Volunteers are needed to remove invasive species to protect our native ecosystems, to monitor streams for water quality, to pick up trash along our great rivers and to stabilize public trails. The letter writer should contact her state and national conservation departments about opportunities. — LINDA V. IN MISSOURI

DEAR ABBY: The retired lady could become an extension master gardener. EMG programs in all 50 states train volunteers through the state’s land grant university and its cooperative extension service. Master gardeners educate the public by operating speakers’ bureaus, maintaining demonstration gardens, staffing “hotlines” to answer gardening questions and running horticulture therapy programs. — PROUD PROGRAM PARTICIPANT

