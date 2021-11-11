Voice of the People, Nov. 11, 2021

Biden a puppet in socialism push
I believe that Joe Biden is unfit to be president of the United States. He is controlled like a bull with a ring through his nose, being led by the Democratic left. Big tech, mainstream media, that is just a propaganda arm of the DNC that helped hide Biden’s condition from the American people prior to the 2020 election.
Corporate America, the billionaires and social media have crushed free speech, the conservative, outspoken and anyone who does not fit their narrative.
They all colluded together to remove Donald Trump from office and put in a puppet president that they could control. The first thing Biden did was cancel anything that had Trump’s print on it.
He has abandoned the American people with his failed policies, open borders, defunding the police, bail reform, double standards used to release criminals from jail, and not charge people who loot, burn and steal. Look at the crime, murder and mayhem going on in large cities. The rule of law must be reinstated.
These people have weaponized every facet of society and this must be stopped. Tens of thousands are dead from drugs coming over the southern border, unvaccinated migrants being flown all over the country, human trafficking, human suffering. The Afghanistan debacle had no planning, telegraphing U.S. plans without securing more than one airport to get Americans and Afghans out safely prior to pulling out troops. We left arms, rockets, planes, helicopters and technology for the Taliban, paid for by U.S. taxpayer dollars, a total disgrace.
I guess Chief of Staff Mark Milley was too busy teaching critical race theory, rather than keeping his eye on a real crisis that now and forever will be the way we are perceived by allies and the rest of the world.
All these people must be held accountable. Those who covered up Biden’s condition, squashed the investigation of him and his family, FBI, CIA, congressman and woman.
They don’t deserve our votes or support after tearing down our country and having tried a push to impose socialism upon us.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township