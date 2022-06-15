Our view: Year to party for historic Atlantic City firehouse

A centenarian could hardly dream of a better celebration of their 100 years than Atlantic City’s historic Firehouse No. 2 is getting this year.

Recognition and restoration funding for the magnificent brick building are in place. The firehouse is assured that its century of active service will continue. And the 100th anniversary of this house steeped in black history will coincide with the return to Atlantic City of the NAACP national convention.

The work to preserve the firehouse began two years ago with the creation of Atlantic City’s historic commission and the designation of the North Side Institutional Historic District. That led to the firehouse being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Then last year the New Jersey Historical Commission granted the city $750,000 toward extensively renovating the exterior of the firehouse. A new roof, windows, structural repairs and waterproofing were expected to cost $1.5 million, with the city matching the historical commission grant as needed.

This year the firehouse was selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the African American Civil Rights Grant program of the National Park Service. Fire Station No. 2 was the only New Jersey site to receive an award this year, and among 44 projects in 15 states funded. The historic preservation grants are given to states, local governments, tribes and nonprofits to preserve the history of African American struggles for civil rights.

The firehouse has been an important part of African American history in Atlantic City and a magnet for black firefighters, according to Ralph Hunter, a city historian, president of its African American Heritage Museum and a member of its historic preservation commission. Hunter said firefighter was among four jobs that gave African Americans secure year-round employment, including postal worker, teacher and police officer.

Prominent among them was Pierre Hollingsworth, who was one of five blacks to integrate the city fire department. He oversaw No. 2 as one of the first fire captains to command an integrated fire station and also was one of the first black deputy fire chiefs in the city. He subsequently became the city’s third black elected commissioner, and in 2006 (the year before he died) Fire Station No. 2 was renamed after him.

Hollingsworth also served as president of the Atlantic City Branch of the NAACP for 24 years.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People soon will return to Atlantic City for its national convention for the first time since 1955.

The completion of work on the stunning Romanesque Revival building will be a long way off when the convention begins in July. Meanwhile, Fire Station No. 2 stands tall as and epitome of living history and the appreciation of it by Americans.