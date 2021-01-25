 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What are our readers saying about New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine rollout?
0 comments
top story

What are our readers saying about New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine rollout?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EU regulator: Hackers 'manipulated' stolen vaccine documents

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital "DIAKO" vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

 Mohssen Assanimoghaddam

I have seen that there are problems with distribution of the vaccine. I thought it might be a good idea to deliver it to people instead of having them go and wait in line.

Why can’t we use school buses with medical techs followed by refrigerated trucks with vaccine? Schedule routes like trash pickup. Have people come out to the street and get their shot. You could have a backup ambulance in case of reactions, and set up a location for people who were missed.

Gary Shoff

Egg Harbor Township

Need more vaccines, stimulus

All my life I read about how the United States of America rushes all kinds of aid to other parts of the world when those countries are in trouble, one way or another.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has caused a global problem. Why is it that our government (along with state governments) has issued mandates to close certain businesses while keeping others open?

Many businesses have closed, people have lost their homes, and many cannot even afford to put food on their tables. The pandemic did not close anything — the government did and the government should bail everyone out of this mess.

People are dying from COVID-19 but people die every day from diseases, auto accidents, murders, suicides and medical problems.

The government owes us. I believe the death numbers are inflated somewhat.

To issue measly $600 checks is a disgrace. $2,000 checks wouldn’t go much further either. Let’s step up this vaccination program and rid our selves of COVID-19.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News