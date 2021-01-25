What are our readers saying about New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine rollout?

I have seen that there are problems with distribution of the vaccine. I thought it might be a good idea to deliver it to people instead of having them go and wait in line.
Why can’t we use school buses with medical techs followed by refrigerated trucks with vaccine? Schedule routes like trash pickup. Have people come out to the street and get their shot. You could have a backup ambulance in case of reactions, and set up a location for people who were missed.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Need more vaccines, stimulus
All my life I read about how the United States of America rushes all kinds of aid to other parts of the world when those countries are in trouble, one way or another.
The pandemic has caused a global problem. Why is it that our government (along with state governments) has issued mandates to close certain businesses while keeping others open?
Many businesses have closed, people have lost their homes, and many cannot even afford to put food on their tables. The pandemic did not close anything — the government did and the government should bail everyone out of this mess.
People are dying from COVID-19 but people die every day from diseases, auto accidents, murders, suicides and medical problems.