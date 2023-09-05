A.C. wind hearing didn’t consider all the issues

I attended the offshore wind hearing. The hecklers were intrusive but from my vantage point, the loudest were Atlantic City residents — a pair of casino employees, and mother and son.

More upsetting than the hecklers however were the people at the front of the room. We were told we could ask questions and they would be answered, but no one knew exactly how the answers would be provided. Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz opened in an accusatory tone, informing us that the underprivileged are more impacted by climate change and this project was to help them. I believe that he resented all the non-Blacks at the hearing. Or maybe he immediately realized that the audience was better informed than him. Either way, he was dismissive.

Shabazz, Sporty Randolph and Caren Fitzpatrick all cited the opportunity for new jobs as one of the advantages of this project. In the voluminous report there were 88 managerial positions specified, but after that zero other jobs scheduled. And for whatever other jobs, these politicians are allowing Atlantic Shores to install miles of underground and underwater cables, accessing the beach and Boardwalk, Bader Field and Pete Pallitto Playground. Atlantic Shores did not provide details as to how far down the underground/water lines would be buried. They did not address whether there would be health risks from electromagnetic frequency.

What they were clear about was there would be no permanent improvements to the areas and they would be cutting down trees. Growing up in South Philadelphia, people would flock to the Lakes/FDR Park to beat the heat. Aside from the benefits of photosynthesis, trees cool down the environment. If the true goal of this project is providing relief to those most impacted by the rising temperatures, as Shabazz declared, you want more trees.

Jacqui Delario

Margate

Smithville intersection is too dangerous

As a resident who has lived in Smithville before Four Seasons was built, I do not agree that the intersection is not dangerous. I have had many close calls at the intersection and been lucky enough to avoid an accident. Most recently a trash truck ran the stop sign in front of me.

Old Port Road is like a raceway at times, especially with parents picking up kids at the school, and the many illegal off-road bikes flying through the intersection. You also have folks drifting through the stop sign and not seeing what is coming at them in time on Old Port. This should be fixed before someone is killed there.

William Mills

Galloway Township