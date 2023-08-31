NJ Alzheimer’s levels require strong response

At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2023 researchers released the first-ever county-level prevalence estimates, finding east and southeastern U.S. states have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia.

In Bergen County, estimates show that among the 65-and-older population, there is a 12.1% prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. Beyond Bergen, the prevalence is 15% in Essex County, 11.6% in Morris County, 12.8% in Mercer County, 11.5% in Ocean County, 12.2% in Burlington County and 12.3% in Atlantic County. This is the first-ever study of occurrence of the disease by county, and it can enable public health officials to better allocate funding and other resources to help families impacted by the disease. The highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the east and southeastern regions of the U.S. may be explained by higher percentages of older people and Black and Hispanic residents in those regions.

The research comes following the release of Healthy Brain Initiative: State and Local Road Map for Public Health, 2023-2027, by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Road Map provides public health officials throughout the nation with a set of strategies to promote brain health and improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates can help public health officials determine the burden on the health care system and better understand areas of high risk and need. As the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter, I strongly urge that we continue to implement New Jersey’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Long-Term Advisory Commission.

Cheryl Ricci-Francione

Florham Park

Franny should resume her Shopaholic life

I live in North Jersey but now I have a home in Seaside Park and I’ve come for years and years to enjoy reading the column by Franny the Shopaholic. Now I get the e-version and it will not be the same without her levity and local connection.

She is right, it’s a different world, but it’s not going to be the same without her. I just hope she will reconsider and in some way continue on with her wonderful column and awesome information. I would love to continue purchasing items she has turned me onto.

Nancy Wright

Seaside Park