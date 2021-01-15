VOICE OF THE PEPOLE: Voters’ rights must be preserved

LETTERS

Letters must include the writer’s full address and phone number, although only the town is printed with the letter. All letters are subject to editing. Maximum length for letters is 350 words. Limit one letter every 30 days.

Email: letters@pressofac.com or mail to: Voice of the People, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville NJ 08232-3806. Fax: 609-272-7250

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Comment on any Press editorial, column or letter at PressofAC.com/opinion. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/PressofAC. Follow us on Twitter at @ThePressofAC.