VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Wasted aid must be repaid
VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Wasted aid must be repaid

Just how dumb does Congress think the American people are? Our lawmakers have shut down the nation for almost a year and now they have the nerve to give the people $600 as fair compensation. Anyone who voted yes to this bill should be run out of office. This bill sends billions around the world to foreign nations and supports a lot of nitwit causes. The people at some point will have to repay this money. We are being led by morons. This Congress should be recalled.

Stephen Kruger

Brigantine

