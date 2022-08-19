Voice of the People, Voice of the People, Aug. 19, 2022

Parks benefit taxpayers, need better funding

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Good and bad ways to fund New Jersey parks”:

The editorial on New Jersey parks lacking funds was disappointing. Parks need better funding and I have a suggestion.

New Jersey legislators and the governor need to do a better job of funding those things that benefit the taxpayer and less on funding the growing number of illegal immigrants that are benefitting from citizens’ tax dollars.

Remember in November that New Jersey’s parks lack funding.

Bill Shillingford

Swainton

Selective enforcement against US presidents

Here’s where Democrats live by a double standard. President Trump said to go fight for what you believe in. These are the exact words that at least five presidents in history had used and they never meant it physically yet they go and try to prosecute him.

President Biden on national TV specifically tells protesters to go break the law by protesting in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, which is against federal law even though he said to do it peacefully.

So why are they not going after Biden? Perhaps he should be led out of the White House in cuffs. He broke the law and now it needs to be enforced.

If not, it’s like Billy Jack said, “When the police break the law, then there is no law, just the will to survive.”

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township

Towns should ban obscene banners

As a Ventnor resident, I am angered by the prominent display of flags with an obscenity aimed at President Biden. I see such banners displayed on flag poles or from balconies of several Ventnor homes and apartments.

It disgraces our town to defame the president in such a boorish and uncivilized manner, and it’s just plain ugly. I’m surprised that there’s not an ordinance against such flags in this city — there should be.

Debra Share

Ventnor