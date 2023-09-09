Trump comeback tops if he survives to 2025

So former President Donald Trump has been indicted for yet another bogus charge. Unbelievable how the Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement to attack their No. 1 opponent in the next election — someone they claim they easily beat in the 2020 election.

What I find even more extraordinary is just how Trump is dealing with all this adversity that he could easily rid himself of by just dropping out of the race. But to Trump, quitting and/or failing is not an option. There’s a country to be saved from this anarchy and Trump is not running from his responsibility. To him, all that he’s enduring is what’s referred to as the “penalty of leadership.”

Like him or not, Trump is like a tiger tank in a designer suit. Nothing fazes this guy. Like an exquisitely trained prize fighter in the absolute peak prime of his career, Trump is perfectly set up to score the greatest knockout in achieving the greatest comeback in American political history if he survives his way to inauguration day 2025.

This is, of course, the worst nightmare of the Democrats and the deep state. And they will fight like hell to keep it from happening. But mark my words, whenever Biden’s last day in office happens, his very last act out the door will be to issue an unprecedented massive blanket pardon to everyone who has tormented Trump since the day he came down the escalator in June 2015.

But the key to all this for Trump, as well as his supporters, will be to “Survive ’til ’25,” which he should pivot to making his campaign slogan. Because of Biden, we’ve all been in survival mode together the last 30 months.

Eugene R. Dunn

Medford