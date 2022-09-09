Voice of the People, Sept. 9, 2022

Local officials must end benefits payouts

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Illegal municipal benefit payouts will increase New Jersey’s highest in the nation property taxes”:

I was disgusted to read the contents of the editorial defining the illegal financial perks that public employees including schoolteachers get from local taxpayers, but I thank and applaud the editors for opening our eyes to this issue.

More disgusting was learning that local elected officials were at fault for this illegal perk payout racket as they knew what was being given was mandated illegal, but elected officials still continue to ignore the mandate.

We taxpayers are at the mercy of the NJEA that glamorizes these perks and forces the local governments to abide by them. The local governments know they can stop this needless, unfair and reckless tax burden. But we, the taxpayers continue to be saddled with the financial burden because local governments chose not to enforce the illegality of these out-sized vacation and sick leave perks.

I suggest we contact our local officials and ask how much of our tax dollars (a percentage) are allocated to the illegal perk payout racket awarded to teachers. Then, deduct that amount from our tax bills every quarter.

Teachers don’t seem to realize that with all the taxpayers leaving N.J., there will come a future time when the remaining taxpayers won’t be able to fund the perk payout racket or even teachers’ salaries. So, when are the local government officials going to realize they are harming their towns by ignoring their duties to enforce the demise of the perk payout racket?

Jayne Bishop

Rio Grande