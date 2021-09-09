Voice of the People, Sept. 9, 2021

Attacking teachers unfair
Regarding the recent letter, “NJ teachers complicit in loss of liberty”:
What an outrageous and unwarranted attack on the integrity and competency of New Jersey teachers by the writer. He had the audacity to accuse teachers of promoting a philosophy of indoctrination against the nation’s founding principles.
The writer seems to conveniently forget that the former president, Donald Trump, fomented the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol which led to deaths and serious injuries. I think the writer is oblivious to the sobering reality that the pursuance of the liberty and freedom he advocates must be measured against what is best for the common good and well being of society. I think the behavior of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding mask wearing is reckless and irresponsible, because he apparently equates masks with intrusion on liberties. I think this should render him unworthy to hold public office.
Vaccinations and masks save lives.
John Corry
Egg Harbor Township
Pearl Harbor, FDR alternative in book
Regarding the recent story, “Pearl Harbor families push for identification”:
Pearl Harbor victims and journalists should read “Day of Deceit” for facts that were released as a result of the Freedom of Information Act concerning the attack and why it was no surprise to the Roosevelt administration.