Clean up voter lists
Murphy and his fellow Democrats sure like to spend taxpayers’ money. Now they’re paying for another lawsuit.
Our grandson lived with us over eight years ago. Voted once. Moved to Pennsylvania and votes there. Yet each primary and general election, I receive Request for Absentee Ballot packets for him.
To save paper, postage and update their records, I phoned the Board of Elections and asked that his name be removed. I was told he has to write them a letter, which he won’t bother to do.
Why doesn’t New Jersey purge names after a person hasn’t voted for say five or six years.
Jacqueline Crahalla
Brigantine
KKK hateful, not AP story
Belatedly regarding the May 17 letter, “AP story on Ga. killing itself bigoted and hateful”:
The writer criticized an Associated Press story on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The letter writer states, “This story was as bigoted and hateful against ‘white males’ as anything the KKK published about blacks.” The AP story never suggested white males shouldn’t be part of society. It didn’t suggest violence against them. It didn’t suggest that they were some kind of missing link or subhuman. These were frequent arguments made by the KKK.
Let’s deal with the killing. The writer says regular citizens, without warrants or uniforms, are allowed to follow people from a safe distance until the police arrive. The writer says guns had been stolen locally and the killers may have thought Arbery was the now-armed burglar they sought. Why did the killers assume the responsibility to do anything other than notify law enforcement? All of us have an obligation to keep our communities safe, but this does not include using deadly force. We are not required to have a conversation with anyone who does not have a warrant. If someone approaches me in the middle of the street to inquire what I am doing and where I am going, there is no legal, or even ethical, requirement for me to explain anything.
Furthermore, the writer suggests “Arbery could have kept running or walked away. He could have stopped to explain himself or wait for police.” This could imply that it was wrong, when faced with two armed men, that Arbery defended himself.
The letter writer closes, “The story falsely called the incident an ‘extrajudicial killing’ like the ‘racial terror’ of a hundred years ago.” But if the courts decide that Arbery was murdered, without warrants, without a lawyer, and without a trial, this would be the very definition of an extrajudicial killing.
Matthew McElroy
Wildwood Crest
Delay in-person classes
There is likely to be an increase in finding the coronavirus in children as schools open up. More data is needed before New Jersey opens up schools.
People should listen to teachers, health officials, parents. Some state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Murphy to switch to all-remote start to school. Bills are being sponsored.
I think the schools that are delaying in-school learning in favor of online instruction until Oct. 8 are doing the right thing. Murphy must take the lead and mandate remote learning until then. That would give some students, teachers, parents, grandparents peace of mind.
Robert Witkowski
Manahawkin
