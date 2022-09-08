Voice of the People, Sept. 8, 2022

A.C. Airshow liftoff helped by many

This year’s Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow presented an opportunity for some of us to see from the inside – watching, listening and learning everything it takes to pull an event of this magnitude off. The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Walker, Moira Harrington and chamber President Mike Chait were wonderful and masterful. So too was Larry Sieg and his incredible team from Meet AC, who saved the day by serving as the event premier sponsor.

We appreciated the countless stories generated by The Press of Atlantic City, NBC 10, Town Square Media and so many other media outlets that spread the word and helped make this year’s show the highest attended ever – over 550,000 people.

An enormous effort was put forth by members of the military, the 177th Fighter Wing, the FAA and the South Jersey Transportation Authority. Atlantic City, police, fire and EMT units from around the region, electricians, carpenters, caterers and many more, played significant and meaningful roles.

The Atlantic City hospitality and gaming industry – Bally’s, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, Harrah’s, Ocean and Resorts all provided world-class hospitality for show performers. Hard Rock threw a fabulous welcome party for performers and members of the military the night before the show.

And then there were the hundreds of volunteers from the region, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, their friends and family members, the military, corporate partners like Atlantic City Electric, as well as young people from the Civil Air Patrol and the Atlantic City Leaders in Training program, who were on hand event day and before.

Overall, the event was a resounding success, generating a sense of pride and appreciation for our military, while bringing us together to enjoy each other’s company on the beautiful beaches of Atlantic City.

Let’s see what lies ahead for the 20th anniversary of the Airshow in 2023!

Liz Thomas

Moorestown

Awareness of CASA helps children too

I am so pleased that with a recent article regarding CASA in The Press and The Current, so many in the community will learn what an important gem CASA is for so many.

I was a CASA volunteer for several years and regret that I am no longer able to be an advocate for the many children needing one steady person in their lives as they try to grow up to hopefully be healthy and happy in a very complicated society.

Between an overworked and under-resourced social service system, a difficult legal system and a society that has not yet been able to successfully come to grips with addiction, neglect and the abuses that affect the kids who are part of the CASA system, we need to be very grateful for the caring adults who work hard to remain a positive and loving influence for these children.

The odds for the next generation of these kids being easy in life and successful in adulthood are really stacked against them. CASA workers help tremendously to be their winning cards.

Linda S. Kulp

Margate