Voice of the People, Sept. 8, 2021

Democratic Party now civil rights advocate
Regarding the recent letter, “Democrats have history of suppressing Blacks”:
The writer has blurred the lines of the past 193 year history of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party was founded in 1828. The party split over slavery in 1860. There were two Democratic presidential candidates in 1860, one pro- and one anti-slavery. They split the vote, helping Republican Abraham Lincoln win the election.
In the post-Civil War period many southern Democrats were among those who engaged in activities to suppress Blacks as officeholders and as voters following the end of Reconstruction in 1877. The end came when a deal was cut in the House of Representatives on Feb. 1, 1877, to give the Electoral College vote to Republican Rutherford B. Hayes. Democrat Samuel Tilden had won the popular vote but had come up one vote short in the Electoral College count. The Republicans got the White House, turned their backs on Blacks in the South and ended Reconstruction in 1877. This did allow for those Democratic controlled southern states to un-do the progress that had been made. The suppression, terror and murder continued into the 20th century.
Beginning in 1932, the New Deal coalition forged by Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt brought some southern Democrats, many immigrants and citizens from the other regions of the U.S. together. There were many social and economic improvements for all Americans, delivered by that administration.
The courage of the coalition of legislators working with a southern Democratic president, Lyndon Johnson, to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and then the Voting Rights Act of 1965 gave a huge measure of freedom and birthright withheld to many Americans. It also did something else Johnson predicted, it lost the South to the Democratic Party. Those southern senators and congressmen who had opposed the legislation joined the Republican Party, where they remain. Their successors, at the state legislative level, are the ones today working to change voting procedures in states that switched from Democratic to Republican after ’64 and ’65.
Citizens should know the truth when it comes to the progression of the two major parties. The previous writer let us down.
S. Harvey Roach
Cold Spring
GOP must secure southern border again
What’s going on at the southern border is criminal. Immigrants and drugs are coming in at an alarming rate and adding to the COVID crisis. Meanwhile, the Democrats tried to impeach President Trump three times.
It’s long overdue for the Republican Party to get a backbone and stop the insanity.
Michael Tourigian
Brigantine
Civil rights push changed Democrats
Regarding the recent letter, “Democrats have history of suppressing Blacks”:
While much of what the writer says is completely true, he doesn’t tell the rest of the story. It was supporters of the Dixiecrats wing of the Democratic Party in the South who opposed civil rights legislation.
After President Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, he said, “We have lost the South for a generation.” And sure enough, he was right — many Democrats became Republicans, and I believe that to this day they don’t support civil rights enough, especially regarding voting. For me, that is reason enough for minorities to lean Democratic.
Dave Gruber
Mays Landing