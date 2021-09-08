Voice of the People, Sept. 8, 2021

Democratic Party now civil rights advocate

The writer has blurred the lines of the past 193 year history of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party was founded in 1828. The party split over slavery in 1860. There were two Democratic presidential candidates in 1860, one pro- and one anti-slavery. They split the vote, helping Republican Abraham Lincoln win the election.

In the post-Civil War period many southern Democrats were among those who engaged in activities to suppress Blacks as officeholders and as voters following the end of Reconstruction in 1877. The end came when a deal was cut in the House of Representatives on Feb. 1, 1877, to give the Electoral College vote to Republican Rutherford B. Hayes. Democrat Samuel Tilden had won the popular vote but had come up one vote short in the Electoral College count. The Republicans got the White House, turned their backs on Blacks in the South and ended Reconstruction in 1877. This did allow for those Democratic controlled southern states to un-do the progress that had been made. The suppression, terror and murder continued into the 20th century.