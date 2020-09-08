Greed is not enough
There is nothing fundamental to capitalism which requires that it exploit any of us or do permanent damage to the planet; but now it is doing both.
Disruption of world trade and corporate globalization by SARS-COV-2 has begun a forced move out of the current version of capitalism, which since the 1400s has depended upon colonialism and neocolonialism. Can capitalism become egalitarian and achieve universal parity with the same ratio of work vs. reward for all?
If not, what system could? Does it exist? Is it in practice anywhere? Has it ever been practiced anywhere (or as convincingly argued in the book, “The Chalice and the Blade,” does it inspire free flow of societal and personal spiritual evolution?
The first order of business with which any new or revised “ism” must contest is to rein in the narrowly self-interested; that 1 percent of humanity, many in positions of power, who without remorse do anything to the other 99 percent of us to take more than they earn or could ever constructively put to use.
Is a complete humanitarian revision of capitalism, or failing that, the invention or implementation of a better system now to be our quest — our hero’s journey? If we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem.
Russell Down
Cape May Court House
Don’t neglect other ills
The Margate Fire Department, EMTS, paramedics and firefighters assisted me in my recent health crisis. Likewise did workers at AtlantiCare City Campus, the ER Department, technicians, PSAs, nurses and doctors. Staff of the Heritage Section worked while wearing so much protective gear for hours.
People shouldn’t be afraid to call for help with life-threatening illnesses during the pandemic; be confident that every precaution is taken for safety including screening before being admitted. Those with a minor complaint who cannot reach their doctor should consider using an urgent care facility. These can get your information by cell phone and minimize time inside the building.
Lorette M. Van Dine
Margate
Murphy right, Testa wrong
State Sen. Michael Testa is wrong on the issues and an impediment to effective government in New Jersey. His dogged opposition to the mail-in voting process being pushed by Gov. Murphy will ultimately fall flat, just like his failed challenge to Murphy’s right to borrow $10 billion, which was upheld by the state Supreme Court.
Testa should lobby his Republican representatives in Washington to work on providing sorely needed additional COVID-19 relief to the states so the governor wouldn’t have needed to borrow. As to mail-in voting opposition, which I think is mainly a Republican battle cry, Testa should work harder at ensuring post offices can handle mail-in ballots instead of seeming to march in lock step with President Trump, whose opposition to mail-in voting I believe is self-serving. We don’t need that kind of leadership in New Jersey.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
Mail-in vote brings chaos
Sending out unsolicited mail-in ballots to every voter is equivalent to allowing multiple voters into the polling booth at one time. National mail-in voting that is being proposed will make the 2000 election with the “hanging chads” seem like a walk in the park.
Bob Willman
Atlantic City
