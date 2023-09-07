Toilets may be target after cars, heat, stoves

It is obvious that the Biden administration is coming after our gas and diesel operated cars and trucks, our gas operated lawnmowers, gas stoves, gas furnaces and now coal-fired pizza ovens. What’s next?

You guessed it — that venerable, can’t do without necessity found in most American bathrooms — the toilet. Enter the Flamer, an electrically operated, climate-control engineered commode that uses electricity to incinerate solid waste to ash. It also electrolyzes liquid waste to water vapor and nitrogenous gaseous compounds, which are absorbed by a cartridge of activated charcoal, thereby saving one gallon of water.

Just one caveat — make sure you exit the throne before hitting the send button; otherwise, toasted buns.

J. Roy Oliver

Dorchester

Appreciate human sexuality instead of exploiting itCertainly, our human sexuality is to be appreciated and respected, whoever you are.

However, these days, it is exploited, demeaned, degraded and abuses are more readily available than ever. How sad for our children to have to swallow this garbage!

As for myself, do not ask about my sexuality. It is none of your business.

Elizabeth Canderan

Cape May Court House