Voice of the People, Sept. 7, 2022

Fowl in O.C. pond neglected in drought

Unfortunately, the city of Ocean City failed to act regarding the drought conditions at the Stainton’s Wildlife Refuge Pond and the needs of the waterfowl there.

Originally there was a beautiful white swan and two cygnets (babies). Now the swan has only one. The cygnets being too young to fly out of the dried up pond with the mother, they were all stuck in the refuge with inadequate ponding. At low tide she would take her family to the fenced perimeter and try to peck through the fence. It was very sad seeing her distress.

Numerous calls and texts were made to various people of the city department to mediate this challenge for over a week, without success. Various members of the surrounding community gave her water to drink, which she and the cygnets did. Also the refuge has fencing that has been cut or damaged, no longer providing protection for wildlife there.

Is the city not interested in maintaining the refuge structurally or environmentally? (It was requested for the fire department to provide some water as other counties had).

Not caring about nature is an insult to the father of all creation.

Richard Mendham

Ocean City

Against Van Drew in Second District

I always felt I could trust Rep. Jeff Van Drew to save America from the evil democratic attempt to change the government into a communist nation under the influence of China. I voted for him and recently, he did not vote for me or other citizens: He did not support Trump during the Jan. 6 hearings farce staged by the elitist Democratic Party. He voted in favor of idiotic President Biden’s infrastructure plan that will cost taxpaying citizens dearly.

But now, I hope Van Drew won’t support for the next attempt by Biden to earn votes with debt forgiveness for college students. Those students will end up, along with us working taxpayer, paying dearly, over time, for this obscene assault on our savings, jobs, freedoms, taxation and mental health.

Eric Charles

Vineland