Voice of the People, Sept. 7, 2021

In libraries, local better than larger
Regarding the recent story “Northfield says no to library consolidation”:
I’m grateful for the report on Northfield saying no to merging its library with the county. As stated correctly, “the proposed consolidation with the county library system would not reduce costs for taxpayers but had the potential to reduce operating expenses and improve services, albeit with a loss of local oversight.” I would like to add that this merger also had the potential to increase operating expenses without necessarily improving services.
The City of Northfield has studied the idea of merging with the county library system several times in the past, including offering it to the community for a vote. Proceeding with the merger has always failed.
A library is a key element of its community. While merging with a larger library system may appear, on the surface, that bigger would be better, in the case of a municipal library, local is larger. Local oversight is what makes our library among the best.
Once again, I am reminded that moving here in 1996 was one of the best decisions of my life.
Susan Cavanaugh
Northfield
Margate rabbit threat
The rabbit population explosion in Margate is alarming. Walking around the city is a challenge if you try to avoid stepping in the rabbit feces that cover the sidewalks.
These fuzzy little creatures have the audacity to eat the flowers, then to add insult to injury by leaving behind the remnants of the flowers in the form of little round pellets. But what else might they be leaving? Diseases that can be transmitted to humans by rabbits include encephalitozoon, salmonella, tularemia, rickettsia, West Nile virus, toxoplasmosis, bordetella, brucellosis and giardiasis.
Admittedly, not all these diseases present a serious threat to people with healthy immune systems, but look where you walk and think about what you are dragging home. Where is Farmer McGregor when we need him?
Jane MacGrogan
Margate
Vaccinate at border
Vaccinate everyone over 12 crossing the border with one shot of the Moderna vaccine.
Some might decide not to come if they are required to accept vaccination.
Ludwig Jaros
Egg Harbor City