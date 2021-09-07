Voice of the People, Sept. 7, 2021

In libraries, local better than larger

Regarding the recent story “Northfield says no to library consolidation”:

I’m grateful for the report on Northfield saying no to merging its library with the county. As stated correctly, “the proposed consolidation with the county library system would not reduce costs for taxpayers but had the potential to reduce operating expenses and improve services, albeit with a loss of local oversight.” I would like to add that this merger also had the potential to increase operating expenses without necessarily improving services.

The City of Northfield has studied the idea of merging with the county library system several times in the past, including offering it to the community for a vote. Proceeding with the merger has always failed.

A library is a key element of its community. While merging with a larger library system may appear, on the surface, that bigger would be better, in the case of a municipal library, local is larger. Local oversight is what makes our library among the best.

Once again, I am reminded that moving here in 1996 was one of the best decisions of my life.

Susan Cavanaugh

Northfield