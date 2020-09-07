Dispatch 1st response too
In these past few months, we’ve all rediscovered the meaning of “essential.”
The people behind essential work — doctors, nurses, grocery store staff, postal workers, delivery drivers and many more — are often unsung heroes, working quietly but diligently every day to contribute to their communities. In times of crisis, we see just how integral they are to our everyday lives.
When faced with an emergency, we’re taught to recognize another group of essential unsung heroes: 9-1-1 dispatchers. Every day in over 6,000 public safety call centers in the U.S., 9-1-1 dispatchers are picking up the phone to help people in crisis, some facing their worst nightmares.
Operators are tasked with gathering information that forms the foundation of the response by law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services. Remaining patient and calm in what can be incredibly high-stress, high-pressure situations is no small feat.
In my five decades as a volunteer firefighter, I’ve depended on 9-1-1 dispatchers to guide my squad’s response to emergencies. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs effectively.
Though 9-1-1 dispatchers are quite literally the first to respond to someone who needs help, they are not classified as first responders in the same way as police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals. We credit the first responders present at the scene with diffusing a crisis, but we often don’t think of the 9-1-1 operators who called them there and initiated the response.
9-1-1 dispatchers should be recognized for their essential role in the first responder community. That’s why I’ve proposed legislation (A-3804) to designate 9-1-1 dispatchers as “9-1-1 first responder dispatchers” in New Jersey, giving these essential workers the title they deserve.
If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, it’s to not take anything or anyone for granted. No longer can we overlook the service of 9-1-1 dispatchers. Like all essential workers, when we need them, they are always ready to answer the call.
Assemblyman John Armato
Buena Vista Township
Insist on free, fair vote
Election Day is close. It requires a shared vision for conducting free, fair elections where American citizens have the right to cast a vote safely, comfortably, free from coercion, fear or physical risk with full confidence that all ballots will be counted in a fair, efficient, transparent manner.
Many served America, away from home, counting on citizens at home to protect the right to vote. The methods were time-tested from the days of the Civil War.
American citizens deserve the opportunity to request and receive an absentee ballot with ample time to complete and return it by mail or access a safe, convenient government drop box in which to place it securely. Washington, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Hawaii have shown this comprehensive approach; whereby a mail-in ballot is automatically sent to every registered voter in that state does work. This benefit expands access and has not been shown to benefit any political party.
It is prudent for all states to move to this practice. There is sufficient time to allow for this. Adequate funding from the national coffers should be provided to run safe and efficient elections.
Earlier the House passed HR 6800 (the multi-trillion-dollar Heroes Act), including $3.6 billion for states to effectively offer mail-in voting. The bill has stalled in the Senate.
For mail-in voting to work U.S.P.S. must be sufficiently funded. In spring, Congress passed a $10 billion loan for the U.S.P.S.
Efforts must be made to ease voting. This will require more volunteers at the polling places to permit shorter lines and reasonable access. No American should be required to wait hours to vote at some distant location.
Additional steps must ensure that access — whether mail-in or in-person voting — is assured in communities with heavy concentrations of elderly and minority voters.
We must insist on a free, fair election. Throughout history Americans have risked much so they can have a government by, of and for all the people of this great nation. Let us continue that trend.
Robert E. McNulty Sr.
Egg Harbor Township
