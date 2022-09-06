Voice of the People, Sept. 6, 2022

For Rep. Van Drew in Second District

A recent letter writer alleges Rep. Jeff Van Drew doesn’t support gun laws aimed at protecting children. Absolutely incorrect, false. Van Drew supports real laws that address the problem, not feel good legislation that only affect millions of law abiding citizens and not the criminals. Criminals do not abide by the law, they don’t turn in or dispose of high capacity magazines (banned in N.J.). New Jersey presently has some of the strictest gun control measures in the nation, with little or no impact on crime or the crazies committing mass shootings.

Raising the age to 21 for purchasing a long gun, semi-automatic shotgun or rifle isn’t going to stop crime or criminal actions. It will stop millions of legitimate young people from purchasing guns for hunting, sport shooting. Children can decide their gender, a law abiding citizen 18 years old can’t purchase a long gun for hunting, recreation, sport shooting until 21. Seriously, an 18 year old can serve his country in the armed services, in combat, but can’t purchase a long gun.

An 18 year old can’t drink until he’s 21, not mature enough, but he can serve in a combat role in the armed service. Point made.

Go after the problem: criminals. Mandatory sentencing, high bail for gun crimes, real sentencing guidelines. No parole for gun crimes or early outs. What really is disheartening about this whole gun issue, not a word is being said about inner city crime with guns, all the murders, all illegal guns. Not a peep from the liberal Democrats, Republicans or Black leaders. All the murders committed with illegal firearms. Murder is against the law, yet it continues unabated at an unprecedented rate, and not committed by law abiding citizens.

Stop already with the feel good laws only effecting law abiding citizens and go after the real problem, criminals.

Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.

Weymouth Township