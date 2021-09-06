Voice of the People, Sept. 6, 2021

Likely more to dispute between teacher, ACCC
Regarding the recent letter, “ACCC fired me after unproven allegations”:
Buried in Fisher’s pseudo-eloquent letter about being fired are two insightful nuggets.
One is that if followed, standardized “rubrics alleviate claims of being impartial.” Huh? He must mean “biased,” since the goal is to be impartial.
The other is that the reason given him for his termination was his “talking to a student during the investigation.” Reason enough to fire him, if the rules spell that out.
But my bet is that there’s far more to his Atlantic Cape Community College history than he presented.
Larry Metzman
Ventnor
Left’s racial agenda threatens the nation
The left (the communists, socialists and many Democrats) has succeeded in pushing its long-range agenda, which is to bring this country down. Its latest victory is forcing the teaching of critical race theory in schools. That indicates just how well-entrenched and powerful the left is. And now, with Democratic President Joe Biden playing footsie with them, they are more powerful and influential than ever.
Critical race theory teaches and indoctrinates children that white people are racists and essentially bad. It is the poisoning of the white child’s mind, undermining the child’s self-esteem while at the same time justifying the Black child’s resentment toward whites. In reality, it throws fuel on racism.
So why is critical race theory being pushed by the left? Because racism has to be kept alive, it has been designed to pit one race against the other for political reasons, mainly Black votes. Keep in mind that a wound, racism in this case, cannot heal if you keep picking at it.
Thus, teaching critical race theory serves that purpose. It divides the races and fosters movements like Black Lives Matter and defund-the-police, both aimed at breaking down law and order. These are the same tactics communists have used in other countries to eventually overthrow existing governments while gradually replacing them with their own.
I’m encouraged that people, particularly parents, are awakening to the true significance of what’s happening in schools and starting to fight back. At present, the left is winning; we can only hope it’s not too late.
Don’t give up; the fate of the country hangs in the balance. Remember what one of our greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln, said: If ever this great nation falls, it will be from within, not from without.