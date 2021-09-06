Voice of the People, Sept. 6, 2021

Critical race theory teaches and indoctrinates children that white people are racists and essentially bad. It is the poisoning of the white child’s mind, undermining the child’s self-esteem while at the same time justifying the Black child’s resentment toward whites. In reality, it throws fuel on racism.

So why is critical race theory being pushed by the left? Because racism has to be kept alive, it has been designed to pit one race against the other for political reasons, mainly Black votes. Keep in mind that a wound, racism in this case, cannot heal if you keep picking at it.

Thus, teaching critical race theory serves that purpose. It divides the races and fosters movements like Black Lives Matter and defund-the-police, both aimed at breaking down law and order. These are the same tactics communists have used in other countries to eventually overthrow existing governments while gradually replacing them with their own.

I’m encouraged that people, particularly parents, are awakening to the true significance of what’s happening in schools and starting to fight back. At present, the left is winning; we can only hope it’s not too late.