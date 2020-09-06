Parties left middle class
How bad do things have to get in this country before citizens finally wake up and stop voting for Republicans and Democrats? Both parties recently voted to keep troops in Afghanistan. It is America’s longest war and we have wasted staggering amounts of money fighting a war that has no strategy and no endgame. We build roads and bridges over there and they are just blown up. Why don’t we spend the money in this country to repair decaying infrastructure and urban blight in America’s cities? The United States has troops all over the world. Why does the U.S. have to be the world’s police? We must look real great to the rest of the world when we cannot keep control of our own cities.
President Trump is in office because both parties forgot about working-class Americans and left the middle class behind. Bad decisions made by Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama led to endless Middle East wars, free passes for Wall Street, and the gutting of the middle class.
Ross Perot’s words were prophetic in 1992. He said NAFTA was the “giant sucking sound of all the manufacturing jobs going to Mexico.” He said the U.S. needed to start making stuff again, instead of just playing with money. The lobbying industry was getting out of control. Right on all counts. Gee, sounds a lot like Trump in 2016.
Love or hate Trump, he was right about several things. NAFTA was the worst trade deal the U.S. ever signed. The U.S. cannot afford to be “Globocop” anymore.
When will both parties quit leaving the middle class behind? Why don’t both parties take care of American citizens first instead of last?
James G. Moran
Wildwood
Globalists want control
The persistent attacks on President Trump are not just because he has made America great again — he’s also not in favor of a globalist (world government) agenda without God. The Gates Foundation (Bill and Melissa), along with John Hopkins Hospital are promoting globalism. In October 2019, John Hopkins and the Gates Foundation developed a “simulation” of a viral outbreak called EVENT-1 pandemic that paves the way for globalism.
The globalists say we need globalism to respond to climate change, to control the environment, change energy usage, develop socialistic educational methods instead of the tried and true three Rs, and to shape the minds of the young into globalist principles. Globalists push frivolous responses to mind problems to confuse and distort the truth, distracting from the real needs of all humans. It’s all about control, and it is being facilitated through the education of our children.
These people in power who want to control us are the rich and wealthy that figure we lesser humans will accept their agendas. For example in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy grants illegal aliens drivers licenses while telling residents who disagree with him to leave the state if they don’t like what he is doing. I think the governor discriminates against the working class because he is a rich Goldman-Sacks retired millionaire who is an elitist and most assuredly a globalist.
Get it? The rich want to control all mankind.
When manners, respect, common sense and kindness toward our fellow people is restored in the home, school, at academic and social events, in places of worship, perhaps a peaceful civilization will be attained. But the question still remains: Do people really want to be controlled by the likes of Nancy Pelosi, the Gates Foundation, the tech gurus, Michael Bloomberg and other pseudo politicos, all the rich global elitists like George Soros? We should start by sending the Pelosi posse out to pasture forever.
Andrew Williams
Atlantic City
