Voice of the People, Sept. 5, 2021

Neglected toll machines result in unfair charges

The toll booths in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing and other surrounding areas of South Jersey have been around since I was a little girl. I am saying that because, in all those years, I don’t believe they have ever been updated.

Nothing stays the same forever, the toll booths included. They take your money and they break down. They are not repaired in a timely manner nor are they emptied in a timely manner and because of that toll payers receive notices telling them that they owe not only the $1.25, but also owe $50.

This comes in the mail, even though you have paid the toll, but again, because they are not emptied over the weekend, where is your money going to go if the machine is full? These bills are being sent to people who have paid the toll, but because there’s no camera to show that, they are given that bill to pay.

But I believe if they installed some up-to-date toll machines, this problem wouldn’t happen. It’s a total disgrace and shame that it has been happening and continue to happen.