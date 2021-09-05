Voice of the People, Sept. 5, 2021

Neglected toll machines result in unfair charges
The toll booths in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing and other surrounding areas of South Jersey have been around since I was a little girl. I am saying that because, in all those years, I don’t believe they have ever been updated.
Nothing stays the same forever, the toll booths included. They take your money and they break down. They are not repaired in a timely manner nor are they emptied in a timely manner and because of that toll payers receive notices telling them that they owe not only the $1.25, but also owe $50.
This comes in the mail, even though you have paid the toll, but again, because they are not emptied over the weekend, where is your money going to go if the machine is full? These bills are being sent to people who have paid the toll, but because there’s no camera to show that, they are given that bill to pay.
But I believe if they installed some up-to-date toll machines, this problem wouldn’t happen. It’s a total disgrace and shame that it has been happening and continue to happen.
Replace the old coin counting machines at the toll booths with some more modern machines and stop ripping the consumers off. They don’t give you a chance to pay the toll, which you have two days to do, before they send a bill. Everyone is quick to take your money, but not fast to replace or repair a problem that they know is truly a problem and a disgrace.
Deborah Gunter
Ventnor
Overseas aid programs will benefit Americans
Current legislation that is awaiting committee votes in both chambers of the U.S. Congress will have the stated goal of reducing global poverty and helping lower- and middle-income nations outside of our own.
Expenditures such as the International Affairs Budget, global health legislation such as the Minds Act and the Global Health Security Act, and Women’s Empowerment Legislation such as the Keeping Girls in School Act and the Girls LEAD Act are all on the table and will ultimately want the approval by Sens. Booker and Menendez, both on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with the latter as its chairman.
Why, then, is it so important for United States taxpayer dollars to fund overseas initiatives? The answer is too complex to explain here, but simply stated heightened globalization and strategic international policy will positively impact the United States in diplomacy and national security. Americans’ preference should be to put books in the hands of the world’s poor, and not allow for foreign terrorist organizations to put guns or bombs in those same hands. The unfortunate reality is that this situation is usually binary, and the United States has long been seen as a leader in ensuring that future generations of the world’s population are to be positive agents of change and not see us as some kind of global enemy.
Additionally, the legislation currently awaiting committee approval will put wealth into the world that will come back and create global consumers of American goods. In a time where we are competing with developing manufacturing nations such as China, more consumers we create for American goods will increase our standing and positively impact the United States for years to come.
Thanks to the leadership of our members of Congress, Rep. Van Drew, Sen. Booker, and Sen. Menendez, the legislation that will be set before them should pass and will come to help our district, state and nation.
William Locke
Somers Point