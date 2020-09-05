Corson welcomes debate
I was surprised to see that my opponent took a paid political ad to ask me to debate him.
My surprise was not that he wanted to debate. That’s OK with me. I am happy to debate him. The surprise was because no one from his campaign has contacted me to ask about a debate.
I was putting up signs telling people to call Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy to tell him not to deny their choice to vote by machine at their regular polling place or to choose to vote by absentee ballot. His campaign manager stopped to talk to me. We had a good conversation but at no time did he mention a debate. I wonder why he didn’t say something then?
Upper Township is a great place to live and work. I have lived here all my life. I am proud of my record of service. As a small business owner, I stood up against Gov. Murphy’s order to close all businesses in Upper Township.
My colleagues on Township Committee and I are proud of what we have accomplished and want to continue forward with our vision for the future of Upper Township.
The fact that my opponent is a Democratic Party boss who supports Gov. Murphy may be the reason we are hearing crickets from him in our fight for the right to vote. He is supporting his party bosses instead of the rights of the rank and file voters of Upper Township.
I don’t know my opponent personally. He’s probably a nice guy. He is just not the right guy for Upper Township.
Curtis Corson
Upper Township
Township Committeeman
Voting in person safe
The governor of the great state of New Jersey has unilaterally decided that all voting this November will be by mail-in ballots.
Gov. Murphy has often correctly stated that we must follow the science, yet Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position is that voting in person is safe as long as we wear protective masks and follow social distancing.
While the governor rightly condones shopping, beach going and gambling based on science, his non-science based, politically motivated agenda is revealed when he refuses to allow us to exercise one of our most important constitutional rights by mainly voting in person.
His political agenda is obvious by the fact that he doesn’t speak out against rioters and anarchists looting, burning and committing acts of violence against police officers and ordinary citizens, under the guise of “peaceful” protests.
He complains about people citing the First Amendment as an excuse for not having to wear masks and not being socially distant in that context, but will not allow all polling places to open to masked, socially distant voting in person so New Jersey’s citizens can exercise their centuries-old constitutional right. The hypocrisy is glaring.
Dr. Daniel Ciechanowski
Brigantine
