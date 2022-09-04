Voice of the People, Sept. 4, 2022

US power depends on energy resources

History has proven that for a seat at the negotiating table you must have diplomatic leverage. To have diplomatic leverage, you need military might significant enough to protect your national interests and the resolve to use it. Without both, you have little leverage.

A strong military requires a strong economy. To be a super power militarily, you need a super power’s economy and that economy must have enough reliable, abundant and inexpensive energy to power it.

Since we must have enough energy to power our economy and support our military, to have diplomatic leverage, it follows that we should produce as much relatively clean energy, domestically, as possible.

Despite enormous financial investments and regulatory wheel greasing, wind, hydro and solar aren’t yet reliable, abundant or inexpensive and won’t be for at least 15 to 25 years, if ever. Consequently, it seems prudent to pump as much domestic oil, build as many nuclear plants and burn as much U.S. natural gas as needed, until renewables are abundant and reliable.

$4.50 gas and 9% inflation are unnecessary. To fix these, government should support traditional energy producers with less regulation and a long term commitment not to abandon them on short notice. It should provide a guaranteed and structured phase out allowing these producers the long term horizon to obtain the rewards required to justify their needed investment to bring energy to market.

U.S. energy is the cleanest and most abundant in the world. To pay China, Russia, OPEC or Venezuela, for a dirtier supply of our economy’s life blood, seems to be poor governance.

It doesn’t matter how clean our energy is if we continue yielding to China, who initiated construction of 33 dirty coal burning power plants in 2021 alone. They aren’t our friend, nor are they a good trade partner or climate steward.

Clean energy and national security are not mutually exclusive initiatives. Energy independence is a cornerstone of national defense and diplomatic leverage. It should be pursued doggedly and sensibly, without regard to other countries’ opinions.

Vaughan M. Reale

Margate