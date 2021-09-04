Voice of the People, Sept. 4, 2021

Servants of NJ public

deserve name honors

Regarding the recent story, “Bruce Springsteen turns down offer for New Jersey rest stop named after him”:

I read how New Jersey is going to rename the highway rest stops after so-called celebrities. I literally got sick to my stomach. These people have done nothing for the citizens of this state.

Because they somehow became so-called famous, that makes them worthy of their name being on a rest stop or anything else in N.J. How about we honor any or all of the 523 police officers killed in the line of duty in this state? Or the Medal of Honor recipients from N.J? Or firefighters lost in the line of duty?

Some of these courageous people gave their limbs but most gave their lives for the citizens of this state and this country. What could be a more important contribution than that. It's not even comparable.

But the priorities of N.J. and this country are screwed up. The people in this state should look in the mirror and really decide what's important to them. And to be honest, they should put God and family at the top of that list. This is a disgrace. N.J. should do better. Back the Blue, Red and the Green.

Mike Iepson