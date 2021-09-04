Voice of the People, Sept. 4, 2021

Servants of NJ public
deserve name honors
Regarding the recent story, “Bruce Springsteen turns down offer for New Jersey rest stop named after him”:
I read how New Jersey is going to rename the highway rest stops after so-called celebrities. I literally got sick to my stomach. These people have done nothing for the citizens of this state.
Because they somehow became so-called famous, that makes them worthy of their name being on a rest stop or anything else in N.J. How about we honor any or all of the 523 police officers killed in the line of duty in this state? Or the Medal of Honor recipients from N.J? Or firefighters lost in the line of duty?
Some of these courageous people gave their limbs but most gave their lives for the citizens of this state and this country. What could be a more important contribution than that. It's not even comparable.
But the priorities of N.J. and this country are screwed up. The people in this state should look in the mirror and really decide what's important to them. And to be honest, they should put God and family at the top of that list. This is a disgrace. N.J. should do better. Back the Blue, Red and the Green.
Mike Iepson
Margate
Don’t cut lab coverage
for Medicare users
As one of 1.4 million seniors in New Jersey, my access to essential lab services is the foundation for my health. Whether visiting my doctor or monitoring my condition, the results from routine tests and diagnostics make it possible for me to take control of my health -- and importantly, work with my doctor to get the personalized care that I need.
Which is why further cuts to lab services for Medicare beneficiaries should set off alarm bells. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is scheduled to cut rates for nearly 600 tests, including the top 25 tests most used by seniors -- threatening access to testing and making it more challenging for seniors to manage their health.
Amid a global pandemic, ensuring all patients maintain access to diagnostic care must be a top priority. At a time when Washington is supposed to be protecting benefits, this backwards policy does the exact opposite.
Worse, these cuts hit the most vulnerable in the community. In New Jersey, seniors rely on clinical labs as the first line of defense in providing urgent, often around-the-clock diagnostic services. You don’t have to ask a senior managing diabetes or cancer what a difference it makes to have timely lab services when needed. Misguided policy threatens the ability of labs to continue providing access to the must vulnerable populations.