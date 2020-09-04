Emergency powers worry
“A republic, if we can keep it” were words spoken by Benjamin Franklin. I am concerned about those last five words “if we can keep it.” I am especially concerned in light of the fact that President Trump says he has more power than people realize.
Some of those powers, I have just learned, are granted to him through Presidential Emergency Action Documents, draft classified orders created by the president of the United States to exercise or expand powers in the declaration of an emergency.
I worry that these could be the basis for authoritarian governorship.
Beverly Schechtman
Atlantic City
For Trump on the issues
There’s an old adage that says when you’re young, if you don’t vote Democrat, you have no heart. And when you’re old, if you do vote Democrat, you have no brain. I’m 90, so I’ll hold my nose and vote for President Trump a second time because the alternative is far worse.
You don’t have to like Trump. This is not a popularity contest. This is about outing all ties to Communist China, trade or no trade, and U.S. companies coming home after turning their backs on their workers to manufacture abroad on the cheap. This is about self-reliance, smaller government, less interference, eliminating lobbyists and securing the borders. We must also address the massive $27 trillion national debt, the last 25% caused by the virus. Trump will do this, Biden won’t.
Alan Stowe
Atlantic City
Braves set example
The Absegami Braves have always been a part of my life. As a grade school student I looked up to those representing my future school. They were confident, disciplined team players leaving it all out on the field. I associated these traits with what it means to be a Brave. My ultimate guidance for what it means to be a Brave comes from James Childs. His leadership in the very first years of Absegami set the tone that being a Brave is different. Through him I learned how to be a leader by the importance of lifting up my teammates, setting a good example and playing with passion.
When I entered Absegami I learned more about what it means to be a Brave. There was a common culture in our teams. We were well conditioned, mentally tough, and more was expected from us. During a pre-season practice or an overtime game I would look down at my uniform and remember that the “Braves” meant I was strong.
I still consider myself, a member of the Absegami Class of 2011, a Brave. I took the lessons I learned as a student-athlete and applied them to my life. Being a Brave is more than a mascot, it’s a mindset. The mentoring I received taught me I was resilient. A Brave is one of the strongest members of the tribe. They are leaders. They do the hard work needed to lift up others.
I never hear much about the Absegami tribe. It seems our only association is with the high school. We would be remiss to leave the Absegami Braves in the past. It is our duty to keep them alive and represent them in the proud manner that has been the tradition of Absegami students. We honor what it means to be a Brave every time we compete. We ensure the Braves receive the respect they are due. As leaders we are looked upon by others and are held to a higher standard. I can’t think of a better example for how to live.
Jocilyn Rudisill
Egg Harbor Township
