Clarification

The recent Press editorial, “Public workers’ lavish benefits to cost taxpayers more,” didn’t mention a family’s effort to stop compounded medicine prescriptions that were part of the $50 million fraud of state worker health benefits being federally prosecuted. Margate Fire Chief Daniel Adams, who hasn’t been charged, testified he got the prescriptions through his wife’s state insurance plan after encouragement by firefighter Thomas Sher, since convicted in the case. Adams testified the prescriptions did not work, so they stopped taking them after a few weeks, but the prescriptions kept coming each month. The editorial said stopping the prescriptions would have reduced the size of the fraud a little. Adams says he and his wife tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to cancel the prescriptions.

Natural gas benefits US and the world

I have sent donations to and have been sent membership cards for some of our environmental advocacy groups but have to strongly agree with the editorial favoring the development of our natural gas resources. This is a benefit for the U.S. and for the world. The Sierra Club and their Simon-pure allies have opposed the production of natural gas since at least the 1980s, even before fracking became a contentious issue. The editorial had it right — natural gas is, and should already have been to a much greater extent, the bridge between the most polluting and the least polluting forms of energy. Sometimes, you have to think there are people who really want to the problem a lot more than the solution.