Voice of the People, Sept. 30, 2021

Legislature must ban all smoking in casinos
The temporary ban on smoking, implemented by Gov. Murphy during the pandemic, expired July 4 and smoking has resumed in Atlantic City casinos. It’s ironic that on Independence Day, casino workers were again subjected to what I consider an oppressive and mortally dangerous work environment.
It is absolutely outrageous that smoking is still allowed in casinos after such comprehensive and sweeping legislation has been enacted to protect the health of nonsmokers everywhere else in New Jersey. Some data say exposure to secondhand smoke is responsible for 41,000 deaths per year, along with other health issues including a 30% increased risk of heart disease and stroke. The CDC says: “Casino workers in particular are exposed to hazardous levels of toxic secondhand smoke at work, including tobacco-specific carcinogens that increased in their bodies as their work shifts progressed, according to a report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.”
According to the Casino Association of New Jersey and Senate President Steve Sweeney, enacting a permanent smoking ban in Atlantic City casinos would put them at a competitive disadvantage with nearby casinos that still allow smoking. Yet the casinos reported a combined, record breaking $185 million operating profit for the second quarter of 2021. This was a 16% increase over the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and occurred while the temporary smoking ban was in effect.
The state seems to be placing profit over people’s health. The casinos argue that they have made a significant investment in air filtration systems for their buildings in order to mitigate the effects of secondhand smoke, yet a recent statement from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers contradicts that claim: “At present, the only means of effectively eliminating health risks associated with indoor exposure is to ban smoking activity.”
Smoking should be permanently banned in casinos for the workers and patrons. In June, the Press asked readers if smoking should be permanently banned and 79% said yes. There are no excuses left. Elected officials, especially Sweeney, must pass S1878 immediately, which would finally close the smoking exemption loophole.
Nicole Vitola
Seaville
Act needed to advance help with limb loss
Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sen. Bob Menendez, Sen. Cory A. Booker and Rep. Josh Gottheimer to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).
The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system, and private insurers will all benefit from this information.
As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was difficult, and I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity so they can live the life they want to live.
The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.
Dona Greely
Toms River