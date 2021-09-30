Voice of the People, Sept. 30, 2021

The state seems to be placing profit over people’s health. The casinos argue that they have made a significant investment in air filtration systems for their buildings in order to mitigate the effects of secondhand smoke, yet a recent statement from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers contradicts that claim: “At present, the only means of effectively eliminating health risks associated with indoor exposure is to ban smoking activity.”

Smoking should be permanently banned in casinos for the workers and patrons. In June, the Press asked readers if smoking should be permanently banned and 79% said yes. There are no excuses left. Elected officials, especially Sweeney, must pass S1878 immediately, which would finally close the smoking exemption loophole.

Nicole Vitola

Seaville

Act needed to advance help with limb loss

Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging Sen. Bob Menendez, Sen. Cory A. Booker and Rep. Josh Gottheimer to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).