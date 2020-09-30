Voice of the People, Sept. 30, 2020

Middle squeezes landlords

These are difficult financial times for almost everyone, including rental property owners as well as tenants. It’s a time for concessions and flexibility, except from local government it seems. The state government prevents rental property owners from filing to evict renters who do not pay rent. But, at the same time rental property owners must still pay mortgage, property tax, insurance, utilities and maintenance. Many property owners have to provide heating/cooling and electric. All this expense, without recourse to collect rent if unpaid.

I operate rental properties in Cape May Court House. I recently got up enough funds to pay the back payments on the first three quarters of my Middle Township sewer bill. When I paid the bill, I was informed that I owed an additional $755 in interest charges. I asked how the interest charges were applied, but was not given any information about how that amount was calculated. I was told that I could read it on the print out after I paid. After paying, the printout only said “interest payment.”