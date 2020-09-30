Voice of the People, Sept. 30, 2020

Middle squeezes landlords
These are difficult financial times for almost everyone, including rental property owners as well as tenants. It’s a time for concessions and flexibility, except from local government it seems. The state government prevents rental property owners from filing to evict renters who do not pay rent. But, at the same time rental property owners must still pay mortgage, property tax, insurance, utilities and maintenance. Many property owners have to provide heating/cooling and electric. All this expense, without recourse to collect rent if unpaid.
I operate rental properties in Cape May Court House. I recently got up enough funds to pay the back payments on the first three quarters of my Middle Township sewer bill. When I paid the bill, I was informed that I owed an additional $755 in interest charges. I asked how the interest charges were applied, but was not given any information about how that amount was calculated. I was told that I could read it on the print out after I paid. After paying, the printout only said “interest payment.”
I don’t know how that amount was calculated, or what interest rate was applied or for how long a period of time. It was pretty much just pay and don’t ask questions. I’m certain that the township didn’t suffer $755 worth of financial harm by me paying the sewer bill late. This was just one account. It seems to me that the township is using the eviction moratorium as a scheme to profit from township businesses. The interest I paid comes to 6.65%. This was not for a year, actually only two quarters. Only one quarter, the first, was six months late. I paid three quarters, but quarter three probably wasn’t late enough for a penalty. Effectively the rate was probably over 12%. A friend joked that it is loan shark rates.
Geographically remote Middle Township historically has been a difficult location for business. Low year-round population and seasonal employment have retarded its economic advance. Middle Township might benefit from a business climate that supports and promotes the business community, rather than profiting from their difficulties.
Kenneth Hamann
Cape May Court House
Union protects teachers
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Teachers union must also consider interests of students, parents”:
I was irritated at the implication that the Hammonton teachers union is the bad guy in the work to reopen schools. As a former educator, I think that the union is working to keep teachers rights and responsibilities intact. What wasn’t covered was the preliminary conversations all summer and the fears that many teachers justly have about COVID-19.
Teachers want to teach. They want their students in class. They worry about students who don’t have WiFi, special needs, places at home to learn and food insecurity. Remember that these same teachers answered the call to virtual learning with less than a week to prepare in March to teach online. Also remember the districts in Atlantic County that are totally virtual because of the same issues that concern Hammonton educators.
Kathleen Connor
Absecon
Exile, confine conservatives
The calls for unity in the USA by the political figures is heartwarming, but alas not the conversation. We have more in common they say than we have differences, but again, alas this conversation is not the issue. We must build unity on common ideals they say, but alas and again, they miss the point.
What is the point? We have a difference that is absolute, part of and instrumental in the original sin of this country which plagues us today; discrimination based on faiths and feelings of superiority of the white Anglo Saxon Protestant Tories and other Celtic allied groups here at the start that are still among us.
The political parties in the USA have at times embraced opposite agendas but I believe the people that make up the conservatives or Tories have remained the same. William F. Buckley Jr. once said that conservatives always yell stop. I think that’s to preserve the status quo of which they have held the power.
Tories were and I believe are still against the American Revolution creating this country that stands for liberty and justice for all. Being Italian I remember being told to swim on the other side of the lake by a WASP mother in 1963; I did not nor should have anyone.
Those I consider Tories sometimes have even told progressive patriots that they should leave the country, but I believe progressives are not unhappy with what they consider progress, science, fairness, justice, rule of law, equal rights for all and common sense and reason.
We had a civil war, we don’t need that again. So, if 30% of Tory supporters of President Trump would leave the country or isolate themselves where they can be fenced off, that would be better for everyone else.
Marc Chiappini
Bridgeton
Keep in-person voting
People have died for our right to free and fair elections.
Anyone who thinks this important election will be without issue is truly naïve. How can anyone think there will be no abuses with a mostly mail-in ballot election. Unless, of course, the purpose is to create turmoil so that there is a contested election.
Are Gov. Murphy and the Democratic Party afraid of something? It is highly unlikely that liberal New Jersey will go for President Trump. Who could forget the Bush/Gore fiasco caused by the contested results of the Florida election.
Murphy said, “No voter should fear for the sanctity of their ballot; every voter should cast their vote knowing that safeguards and procedures are in place to make sure their voice is heard.” That is so true. I, for one, am worried that unscrupulous partisans will vote using a ballot that should never have been issued or a ballot that is signed by someone who just didn’t understand what they were signing. With machine voting, anyone who does not want to stand in line and vote for their choice could request an absentee ballot.
New Jersey is a debtor state. The additional cost of a mail-in ballot process makes one continue to wonder about the competence of state government. It’s not fiscally responsible to incur these additional unnecessary costs for the counties.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The current system has been working for decades so why “fix it.”
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
