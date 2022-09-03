Voice of the People, Sept. 3, 2022

Pleasantville display recognizes graduates

I would like to commend the city of Pleasantville for displaying banners depicting the yearbook photos of the 2022 graduates of Pleasantville High School. Each time I drive down Main Street and look up at those beautiful faces, I smile. Such promise and hope for the future!

What a source of pride for the students and their families to know that their community acknowledges their achievements. Kudos to Pleasantville.

Kate Snyder

Galloway Township

Address causes of gun violence

Regarding the recent letter, “Protect children, not right to guns”:

I understand what an emotional subject this is. No one disputes the need to protect our children. But once again an inanimate object is being blamed for the carnage we have witnessed and shifted away from the perpetrator and what led them to commit such a horrendous act.

Until the issues of mental health, lack of morality and criminality are attacked, we can expect more of the same. Although I am not a supporter of President Biden, here’s a quote I can agree with: “I have never believed that additional gun control or federal registration would reduce crime.”

Tom Haes

Egg Harbor City