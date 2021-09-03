Voice of the People, Sept. 3, 2021

Billions for solar worth it
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Democrats bring back solar subsidies at great cost to consumers, farming”:
Wow. What a way to couch an opinion. Only the New Jersey subsidy of $1.2 billion a year for solar shows up in our electric bills, not the $20 billion in fossil fuel subsidies ($15 billion from the feds).
New Jersey is trying to implement clean energy, not keep on doing the same burning of fossil fuels and expect different results. There is also a $300 million subsidy for nuclear reflected in electric bills.
Clean energy technologies have often been accused of not being able to be implemented without subsidies. However, no energy sector has ever been developed without subsidies. Without subsidies, I imagine we would all be paying $12.75 per gallon for gasoline.
Also there are plenty of areas such as parking lots, brownfields, landfills and enormous warehouse rooftops that would be perfect for solar arrays.
Suzanne Marx
Mays Landing
Jan. 6 panel is more inquisition than probe
I watched the first meeting of the Jan. 6th House Select Committee. What a disappointment. No research, just sad storytelling by officers emphasizing the violence.
What it proved was that the Capitol law enforcement was totally unprepared to handle what was an obvious, not just a possibility, but an anticipated occurrence. The barrage of leading questions was not intended to find out whys or wherefores.
In addition, the march and riot was continually referred to as an “insurrection,” which it was not no matter how the definition of the term is twisted.
After all was said and done, the meeting was essentially a presentation of the horrific experiences of the under-staffed and unsupported police with repeated comparisons with warlike combat.
Nothing was said about the refusal of the higher-ups to supply the National Guard in spite of repeated requests. It’s an inquisition rather than an investigation.
One thing that came close to describing what actually happened on Jan. 6 was an officer’s statement that “Security measures were 20 years behind the times.”
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
Blessed by telemarketers
I must confess that I feel blessed that so many folks are calling me concerned about lowering my interest rates and making sure that my car warranty is up to date. Likewise, I’ve noticed that my TV keeps warning me about my gutters and what I need to do to protect them against leaves. I just hope that I’m not the only one who is being made available to these great services.