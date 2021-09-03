Voice of the People, Sept. 3, 2021

What it proved was that the Capitol law enforcement was totally unprepared to handle what was an obvious, not just a possibility, but an anticipated occurrence. The barrage of leading questions was not intended to find out whys or wherefores.

In addition, the march and riot was continually referred to as an “insurrection,” which it was not no matter how the definition of the term is twisted.

After all was said and done, the meeting was essentially a presentation of the horrific experiences of the under-staffed and unsupported police with repeated comparisons with warlike combat.

Nothing was said about the refusal of the higher-ups to supply the National Guard in spite of repeated requests. It’s an inquisition rather than an investigation.

One thing that came close to describing what actually happened on Jan. 6 was an officer’s statement that “Security measures were 20 years behind the times.”

Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo

North Cape May

Blessed by telemarketers