Bad groups a problem
When the presidential candidates are discussing topics such as policing and racism, they should acknowledge that these areas are only within a thin layer of things that affect society. It would be nice if Trump, Pence, Biden and Harris could speak directly to the deeper challenges at hand such as deep states, secret societies, mafias, cults, hate groups and gangs. If they would, policing and racism would be brought into a stronger, more visible context.
Robert James Liguori
Somers Point
Clear freedom fighters
The more things change, the more they remain the same.
It was 1964. Lyndon B. Johnson was seeking the Democratic bid for president. Johnson had served as vice president in the late President John F. Kennedy’s era. Kennedy had been assassinated while in Texas.
The party convention was held in Atlantic City, which was alive with its hustle and bustle. One hitch. The Mississippi delegates were in an uproar as no blacks were represented.
Fannie Lou Hamer, who walked with a limp and had a blood clot behind her eye after being severely beaten by police in a Mississippi jail, headed the group. The youngest of 20 children, she was born to a black sharecropper in Mississippi who spent her life picking cotton until fired when she registered to vote.
The Freedom Party, an integrated coalition of alternate delegates, came to Atlantic City challenging the all-white Democratic delegation from Mississippi, segregationists among them. Hamer demanded the credentials committee seat the Mississippi Freedom Party Democratic delegation instead.
Johnson called an impromptu news conference making it impossible for national television networks to cover her testimony live. No matter, Hamer’s testimony became one of the most powerful speeches of the civil rights movement.
Hamer, born Oct. 6, 1917, rivaled Martin Luther King Jr. in her command of audiences.
President Johnson eventually signed the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Tear down history … never.
All this should be retained in every book about civil rights, steps taken by ordinary people hoping to gain some type of freedom, not in my opinion the recognition sought by the political persuaders of today.
As for the media, back then it told a story straightforwardly without any personal reference. Today the media for the most part tries to write the story their way. A sad state of affairs.
But freedom fighters need be clear cut and with reason.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove
