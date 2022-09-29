Voice of the People, Sept. 29, 2022

Few have dignity of Queen Elizabeth

There are too few public figures that possess the dignity and the self-effacing empathy that Queen Elizabeth had. None have her calm confidence and unthreatening mien. She was a woman blessed with a gentle softness and a true lifetime love of her people. The world has lost a beautiful soul and we are sadly lessened but quietly grateful.

George DeGeorge

Turnersville

Trump favors supporters, never the Democrats

I think that when Donald Trump talks about the U.S., he doesn’t mean the United States, he means us, him and Republican Trump supporters, us like them and him. He’s not for all people of United States, just those that support him. You never hear him say anything good about Democrats. President Biden says he’s for all the people of the country. And all I hear on TV is wondering if and when is Trump going to announce that he’s running for president in 2024. I think after the Jan. 6 riot, Trump should never be allowed to hold a government office again.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City

Bill Clinton accusers now defend Trump

When Bill Clinton left office he was accused of taking some tchotchkes. The same people that I know who wanted to persecute him for this are now defending Donald Trump, who took classified information. Wow.

Michael Santambrogio

Egg Harbor Township

Abortion ends lives created by God

All of the women in favor of abortion should think about the consequences of their mothers aborting them. It is not their right to decide to kill a human being created by God, barring imminent death to the baby or mother. A life created by God so killed is alive and well in heaven. God created life and it is not a person’s decision to take a life. I think people will meet God and when they do, they might try to explain their taking a life to him.

Michael Smith

Vineland