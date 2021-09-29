Voice of the People, Sept. 29, 2021

Keep A.C. needle exchange in permanent location
The South Jersey AIDS Alliance and harm reduction experts urge Atlantic City to identify a permanent, walkable location for its syringe access program before its doors close this fall, putting residents across the city and county at risk.
Some have suggested the Atlantic City syringe access program become a mobile unit, a traveling van. However public health literature on mobile services shows efficacy when in conjunction with a fixed site. A fixed site works for clients who live in walking distance and usage rates decline drastically as distance to fixed sites increases. Mobile services work by reaching clients who can’t or may be afraid to come to fixed sites. Best practice is a combination of fixed sites and mobile services.
Fixed sites provide other lifesaving services as well: on-site trained counselors, drug treatment options, Narcan training, and linkage to social services. On-site nurses provide HIV, STI and Hepatitis C testing.
As a reference, Camden saw 90% fewer clients after their syringe access program moved to a site that was not as accessible on foot. However, a decline in clients does not mean a decline in need; rather it means an increase in the spread of HIV and other blood-borne infections, and more dirty needles lining the streets endangering residents.
The Atlantic City Council must remember that public health crises require public health solutions. These solutions include more syringe access programs, more client education, more drug treatment options, reduced poverty rates and more affordable housing.
The Atlantic City Council should work with existing social services to help the most vulnerable, not turn its back on its residents. People who inject drugs are our friends, children, parents and partners and they deserve dignity and respect. As the saying goes, “there is no such thing as other people’s children.”
It is in the best interest of residents, prosperity for Atlantic City, and all of our children that Atlantic City Council members use public health data and compassion to allow Oasis to continue to provide lifesaving services in Atlantic City.
Jennifer Dunkle
Red Bank
South Jersey AIDS Alliance board secretary
Egg Harbor City has small-town camaraderie
On rare occasions, I’ve heard negative remarks concerning the town in which I reside. The comments perplex me, as I’ve lived here nine years and there’s nowhere else I’d rather live.
I’ve resided in other areas of this country, but Egg Harbor City is home. The people are friendly, the elected officials are accessible and business owners go out of their way to accommodate.
When you walk down Philadelphia Avenue, you’re impressed at the seasonal displays. This summer a plethora of flowers and other summer decorations brightened the town. Parades and other celebrations bring the community together.
Though the pandemic has dampened some celebrations, the Christmas parade was brought to the children as it wound around all the streets. The schools have enthusiastic staff and the children are adorable.
Egg Harbor City is a hidden jewel in the midst of Atlantic County as it promotes a small-town camaraderie.
Pamela Montecalvo
Egg Harbor City