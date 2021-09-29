Voice of the People, Sept. 29, 2021

The Atlantic City Council must remember that public health crises require public health solutions. These solutions include more syringe access programs, more client education, more drug treatment options, reduced poverty rates and more affordable housing.

The Atlantic City Council should work with existing social services to help the most vulnerable, not turn its back on its residents. People who inject drugs are our friends, children, parents and partners and they deserve dignity and respect. As the saying goes, “there is no such thing as other people’s children.”

It is in the best interest of residents, prosperity for Atlantic City, and all of our children that Atlantic City Council members use public health data and compassion to allow Oasis to continue to provide lifesaving services in Atlantic City.

Jennifer Dunkle

Red Bank

South Jersey AIDS Alliance board secretary

Egg Harbor City has small-town camaraderie

On rare occasions, I’ve heard negative remarks concerning the town in which I reside. The comments perplex me, as I’ve lived here nine years and there’s nowhere else I’d rather live.