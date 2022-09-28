Voice of the People, Sept. 28, 2022

Medicare should cover anti-obesity medications

As a longtime resident of Sea Isle City, it’s been wonderful to see the shore community bounce back from COVID-19. Stores and restaurants are bustling, and beaches are packed. It’s important to remember, however, that COVID is still among us with new variants emerging. Policymakers must keep public health front and center to ensure we move forward, not back.

One area that needs greater attention is treatment of obesity. Obesity increases risk for diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other debilitating conditions, but over the past two years those living with obesity faced increased risk for serious complications from COVID. Policymakers in Washington need to treat obesity to improve patient outcomes. This includes updating Medicare regulations to provide affordable access to anti-obesity medications (AOMs) that are proven to help people living with obesity lower their BMI and improve their overall health. Medicare is the only federal health program that doesn’t cover AOMs. It’s time to move forward and change this because none of us want to go back to the dark days of the dark days of the pandemic.

Jean Fell

Seaville

Unemployment claim interrupted again

I had been let go by my employer back in April. My final day of work was on April 22, which technically meant I was eligible for Unemployment Insurance on Saturday, April 23. So I mistakenly applied for the week beginning April 17 for UI, but admitted, while claiming initially, that I had worked on Monday, April 18.

I had already resolved this, via a phone call to the State of NJ back in June, and then finally the state started paying me eight weeks after my claim. I started collecting UI the week starting April 24 and everything was resolved, as I was truthful in everything I claimed from the beginning, but made the mistake of setting my begin date a week too soon because April 23 fell within that time period beginning April 17. There was no guidance from the state website as how to proceed in such instances.

They recently emailed me an e-adjudication and I filled out all the circumstances I’ve described above. I got them on the phone afterwards and explained that everything had been resolved back in June. Nevertheless, they are putting my payments on hold and I can’t get anyone one on the phone to provide me any guidance. I reached out to the office of Congressman Van Drew in hopes that they could expedite the process for a happily married father of three very young ones. Looking for work every day was my full time job while collecting UI. Trying to figure out how the state just cuts someone off from UI, half way through, is my second job.

Ryan Knoettner

Absecon