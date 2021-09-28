Voice of the People, Sept. 28, 2021

State senators should back Congress
limits
Term limits for Congress is a critical issue with the American people. According to national polling, Congress only has a 17% approval rating.
Seventy-nine percent of Democratic voters want term limits. Eighty-three percent of Republican voters want term limits. Eighty-five percent of independent voters want term limits.
New Jersey’s 40 state senators can help us get term limits for Congress.
They have been asked four times to help with this issue and they bury their heads in the sand. Not one of them has the courage to step up. People often ask me, “What are they afraid of?” The answer is obvious: They are afraid of repercussions from the Washington establishment that could affect their political position.
People should call their district’s senator and ask them if they will help advance congressional term limits.
I suspect they can’t answer this question, that they will respond with political spin.
Jerry Sieber
Swainton
Respect nonprofit
donors
To all nonprofit (tax-exempt) organizations that are seeking money donations for worthwhile needs, especially on TV stations: Please don’t ask for specific amounts or monthly amounts. Any worthwhile purpose should accept any amounts given. Donors give with their heart, with any amount they can afford.
Thank-you letters of response should be respected to any donor regardless of amount given.
Louis Green
Mays Landing