Voice of the People, Sept. 28, 2020

Legalize pot despite risks
In November, New Jersey voters will be asked whether to legalize small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use. A yes vote supports a constitutional amendment to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults over age 21. It also legalizes the cultivation, processing and sale of retail marijuana.
In my opinion, there are many good reasons to approve this measure.
State sales tax will be applied to the product and the Legislature will be authorized to enable municipalities to impose an additional tax of up to 2%. A report from New Jersey Policy Perspectives estimates that legalized marijuana could generate over $300 million in additional tax revenue. The new industry would also have the potential to create thousands of new jobs including accountants, marketing specialists, laboratory scientists, cultivators and HVAC technicians, just to name a few.
Legalization, like the decriminalization bill in the Legislature, would also have a positive impact on disparities in the criminal justice system. The American Civil Liberties Union conducted a study using data between 2010-2018 which revealed that white people and Black people use marijuana at about the same rate. Yet Black people were more than three times as likely to be arrested. This is powerful evidence of unequal enforcement. A great way to eliminate the disparity is to legalize the product for everyone.
New Jersey already regulates and taxes alcohol, gambling and nicotine delivery systems, all of which present behavioral and health risks. Legalized marijuana should not be treated any differently. It should be up to parents, educators, health care professionals and the industry itself to inform young people of the risks.
Sensible informed adults should be able to make decisions for themselves. Legal marijuana use should be an option for adults in New Jersey who choose such an activity.
Stephen Funk
Northfield
Against Kennedy in 2nd
Amy Kennedy is the Democrat challenger for U.S. Congress. Why? Really because the only credential that qualifies her for the Congress is name recognition. Fortunately for Kennedy, quite a few who would recognize her last name are deceased, like the 58,500 very young men whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C. In addition, the over 300,000 seriously injured who are alive from John F. Kennedy’s failed war in Vietnam would recognize the name. Add to the list: Marilyn Monroe, mobster Sam Giancanna’s mistress Judith Exner, Mimi Alford, Pamela Turnure and a multitude of others who JFK seduced. It’s no wonder JFK had a bad back and was addicted to pain killers. Sad to say, but JFK’s tussling with mistresses occurred while very young and diverse draftees were dying in Nam.
Let’s skip to Amy Kennedy’s deceased father-in-law Teddy Kennedy, who many referred to as “The Lion of the Senate.” Of course, quite a few now call him a cowardly negligent killer. I’m sure Mary Jo Kopechne would do so, if she were alive. Too bad the Chappaquiddick bridge can’t talk.
Recently, Joe Kennedy III was recognized by the Democrat voters in Massachusetts and immediately was sent to the name recognition trash barrel in their primary for Congress. I hesitate to waste my time on Amy Kennedy’s husband Patrick, but I shall just say that he had a problem with alcohol and drugs. However, thankfully, he now is clean, but I shall reserve judgment until a later time.
Amy Kennedy’s credentials are, to say the least, quite insignificant. Both Amy and Patrick Kennedy are mental health advocates, but then who the hell isn’t? In my opinion, if Amy were elected to Congress, she would joyfully join the far-left socialist members who are bent on destroying America. Save America. Vote for Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
Ronald Hill
Egg Harbor City